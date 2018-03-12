Guardiola Confirms David Silva Will Take More Time Off To Spend Time With Son After Stoke Clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Spain midfielder David Silva will miss the team's warm-weather training trip to Dubai in order to spend time with his infant son.

Ever since the birth of his prematurely-born baby in January, Silva has been in and out of the team as he's had to travel to Valencia to be with his family.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

While he will be available for selection against Stoke City on Monday night, the Spaniard will not travel to Dubai with the rest of his teammates next weekend, with Guardiola taking the chance to put his players through their paces in the United Arab Emirates during the upcoming break.

The manager, speaking to reporters, in quotes cited by the Daily Mail, empathised with his player, but also revealed that Silva does make time to train and keep his body in condition even whilst away in Spain.

"He's just strong. We've said many times family is the most important thing," the manager said.

Pep Guardiola 💙 David Silva pic.twitter.com/JbdaM9i2Gw — City Watch (@City_Watch) March 11, 2018

"He wants to be here but sometimes he needs to go back and see his son – he's doing well – and his wife. But of course, he knows he has to train. At the beginning it was okay but it's a long time without training – you cannot play good.

"He trains alone in Valencia when he goes there. For the game against Basel, he decided to go to Valencia but he came back on Thursday to train and he will be ready to play against Stoke City.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Man City Starlet Phil Foden Reveals How Kevin De Bruyne & David Silva Have Helped Him Develop)

"When we go to Abu Dhabi he will stay here and in Spain because, again, family is the most important thing.

"Hopefully he can solve [the situation] as soon as possible, his lovely kid can grow and grow back at home and he can stay with us all days."