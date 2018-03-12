History Boys: Old Trafford Over Liverpool Improves Man Utd's Impressive 34 Year Unbeaten Run

Manchester United added to an already impressive record with their 2-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford scored a first half double for United, and Liverpool did not have enough to turn the game around in the second half, despite an Eric Bailly own goal.

After the game it was revealed that United are almost unbeatable at Old Trafford in the league when they take the lead in the first half.

1984 - Manchester United have not lost a league game at Old Trafford that they have been leading at half-time since May 7th 1984 (1-2 vs Ipswich Town). Dominant. #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/6aniDqx1ne — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2018

This is undoubtedly a pretty staggering record to hold and although it is not surprising to hold onto a home lead when Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson are at the helm, it went under the radar how dominant United were at Old Trafford during their less dominant years.

It would not have been surprising if David Moyes or Louis Van Gaal lost a first half home lead, but the record does still stand.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

The last time the Red Devils lost after being in a winning position at half time in the league was on May 7th 1984, where a first half goal by Mark Hughes was cancelled out by two second half Ipswich Town goals. United went on to finish fourth that season.

United will hope to further stretch this record as the current season draws to a close. They have four home league games left, including a tough visit from Arsenal and will want to use this record as motivation to stay focused and make sure they secure a top four spot.

The Red Devils are nine points ahead of fifth placed Chelsea and only need a few more wins to guarantee Champions League football for next season.