Liverpool & Man Utd Dealt Big Blow in Pursuit of Timo Werner As Forward Commits Future to RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig and Germany young star Timo Werner has ruled out a move away from RB Leipzig anytime soon and has (at least verbally) committed his immediate future to the German club.

A number of Premier League clubs have joined the race to sign the 22-year-old. Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal are among the growing list of European heavyweights reportedly monitoring the forward.

However, their chances of signing Werner has taken a huge blow after the player himself ruled out a move in the summer and says he wants to stay in Leipzig.

"I've got a contract here until 2022 and I'm very happy in Leipzig," he told Sky Sports Germany after RB Leipzig's 0-0 draw with Stuttgart, as quoted by the Daily Star.

"I'm definitely still going to be playing here next year."

Previously, Werner's future with Leipzig was cast into doubt when it was reported that the young German rejected the chance to sign an improved contract with the club. But this most recent update scuppers any club's plan to sign Werner in the summer.



Congratulations, Timo #Werner!



The youngest player to make 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ #Bundesliga appearances, breaking the record at his boyhood club 🙌 #VfBRBL pic.twitter.com/QHDBQenOCm — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) March 11, 2018

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also been tipped as possible destinations for the 22-year-old, who has been one of the breakout stars in RB Leipzig's recent meteoric rise.

Werner has scored 17 goals for Leipzig in all competitions this season, including 10 in the Bundesliga. Last season, Werner netted 21 league goals, the fourth highest in this division that term.

Many eyes will be on Werner this summer as he is sure to play a big part in Germany's World Cup campaign. He was part of the international squad which won the Confederations Cup last year.