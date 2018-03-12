Luciano Spalletti Admits Inter Don't Possess Enough Quality Following Napoli Draw

Internazionale boss Luciano Spalletti criticised his side following their goalless draw with Napoli on Sunday evening; insisting there is little more he can do due to the lack of quality within the squad.

Neither outfit troubled their opposition in attack in what was a tactical masterclass from both managers, although the Nerazzurri came closest to breaking the deadlock at San Siro as Milan Skriniar rattled the woodwork shortly after half-time.

However, despite creating the best opportunity of the game and looking comfortable for long spells against a side who have tasted defeat just twice this Serie A campaign, the 59-year-old insisted he was not satisfied with the performance.

“I’ve worked with this team every day and I think there is simply a lack of quality", Spalletti told Sky Italia, as quoted by Football Italia. "Napoli have quality, we don’t have much.

“We were solid, we allowed very little and were always a team, of course, but when we talk about quality, I say the difference between us and Napoli was visible.

“I repeat, I don’t think that I can improve this performance with work in training. I’ve been trying to do it all season.

“We have never played these great games where we pass the ball around quickly and with quality. Today we won back the ball five or six times and could’ve hurt them, but we didn’t.

“If we are satisfied with this performance, then it means we have already taken everything that we can. I am not satisfied, as we put in a decent game, but I would’ve preferred to win.”