Man Utd's David de Gea Makes Outstanding Gesture to Super Fan After 2-1 Liverpool Win

David de Gea has offered to send one lucky Manchester United supporter a pair of his boots after spotting a picture of the youngster on social media.

The fan was dressed head to toe in De Gea gear during United's 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Saturday, even wearing a pair of goalkeeping gloves and having a hand-drawn beard to mirror his Spanish idol.

After seeing the fan on Twitter, De Gea quoted the picture and offered to send the young supporter a pair of his boots, claiming that they were the only thing he was missing.

You look great! There's just something missing 🧐 Tell me your address via DM and I send you a pair of boots 😉 https://t.co/W2Msqb0bv0 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) March 11, 2018

Although the original picture of the young fan has since been deleted, De Gea's followers quickly backed the outstanding and classy gesture.

The 27-year-old has become one of the most loved players at Old Trafford since moving to Manchester in 2011, leaving boyhood club Atlético Madrid for €25m.

Despite having a tough start to life in England, often receiving criticism for unconvincing performances during his early days in the Premier League, De Gea is now widely considered the best goalkeeper in the world - a consensus which has thrived this season thanks to Manuel Neuer's injury at Bayern Munich.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Spain international in unsurprisingly linked with a move back to his home country every transfer window, with rumours often claiming Real Madrid want the goalkeeper.

However, Manchester United fans are desperate to see their star goalkeeper sign a new contract with the club as his current deal expires in 2019.