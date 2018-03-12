Marco Reus Reveals Key Reasons Behind Decision to Sign New Long-Term Deal at Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus has revealed his commitment to his club and teammates is one of the main reasons why he chose to sign a new deal with the club, after recently re-signing with BVB until 2023.

Speaking to bundesliga.com, Reus gave the reasons for his contract renewal at the club: "There were several reasons. For me personally, it was important that we sort things out before the run-in and obviously before the World Cup.

"I also wanted to show my team-mates that we can achieve something special here. I hope it’s a sign of things to come and that we end the season in a Champions League place.

"If we can keep doing well after that, I see a very bright future here."

Reus was also questioned on Dortmund's display against Frankfurt. He played a vital part in their 3-2 win, forcing centre-back Marco Russ to concede an own goal for Dortmund's opener. It then took a 93rd minute winner from loanee Michy Batshuayi to secure the win.

However, Dortmund's performance in the second half left little to be desired. When asked why their second half performance was not as good as the first, Reus had this to say: "For weeks now we’ve been putting in inconsistent performances in the first and second halves of games, which is inexplicable.

"We played really well in the first half today and were tactically disciplined. We were alert and won a lot of tackles against a really unpleasant opponent. We weren’t able to keep them at bay in the second half, though.

"Frankfurt made a couple of tactical changes which we weren't able to deal with, and they managed to gain the upper hand.





"Every one of us should be looking to get on the ball to give ourselves some respite. We’re at home and should be going all out for the second goal."

He was then asked about his future ambitions at the club, to which he replied: "This club is always in with a chance of winning titles.





"Our primary objective now is to qualify for the Champions League again and reach the next round of the Europa League against Salzburg on Thursday. Then we'll see what the future holds in the summer."





Reus will now look towards Dortmund's next game in the Europa League against Red Bull Salzburg. They lost against the Austrian side in the first leg, with the Salzburg side netting two away goals in the 2-1 victory, so Dortmund will need to score at least twice to get through.