PHOTO: PAOK Owner Storms Pitch Armed With Hand Gun During Rival Encounter With AEK Athens

Bizarre scenes in Greece over the weekend saw PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis charge onto the pitch during his side's encounter with rivals AEK Athens, with a gun in fury towards the referee.

The match was minutes away from ending before Savvidis managed to get the game called off. With the score line stuck at 0-0, fans and players alike were becoming frustrated in the dying moments of the match.

A win for PAOK would've seen them cute the gap between themselves and their opponents at the top of the Greek Superleague, but it seemed unlikely to happen.

That was until the 89th minute, when a supposed winner found its way into the back of the net for PAOK - before the referee chose to disallow the effort - prompting the madness to ensue.

Owner Savvidis then storms onto the pitch armed with a gun, entourage accompanying him, in a mad moment of rage at the ref.

Joined by a flurry of fans, the referee was forced to put a halt to the game, before finally calling it off, and reinstating the disallowed goal. At least Savvidis' plan actually worked... somehow.

Meanwhile in Greece... PAOK president Ivan Savvidis takes to the pitch, armed with a gun, to remonstrate with the ref after his team had a late goal disallowed. pic.twitter.com/Vg8SjtWqY1 — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) March 12, 2018

One person that was not happy with the decision was AEK Athens boss Manolo Jimenez:

"Right now we are leaving the stadium escorted by the police," he told Onda Cero (via Metro). "The referee has invalidated the goal of PAOK for offside, there was a brawl of players and many people entered the field, including their president with bodyguards.

"After the invasion, the referee has gone inside and after two hours wanted to resume. We said no. The shame is that in the end the referee has given them the goal, after all that has happened.

"We learned later that the president had a gun, we did not see it there on the pitch."