Rafa Benitez Tells Fans to 'Enjoy Kenedy While He's Here' Following Excellent Southampton Showing

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has warned fans to enjoy loan sensation Kenedy "while he's here", after being questioned on whether the youngster has a future at St James Park.

The wide man managed a brace this weekend against Southampton, a part of the Magpies' 3-0 victory over relegation rivals Southampton. The victory proved to be a massive result for Benitez' men, and the 22-year-old in question has earned himself the plaudits after a brilliant performance.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

However, it appears that Benitez is unaware as to whether he'll be able to keep his hands on the Chelsea loanee beyond the season, and has told supporters to make the most of his presence on Tyneside.

“I have no idea if there’s a chance we can keep him after the end of the season,” Benitez said, according to the Shields Gazette. “I think, at the moment, we have to make sure we enjoy him while he’s here.

“It’s more than his energy and pace, he’s a player who is comfortable on the ball. His delivery, his crosses and set pieces...he’s somebody who is different and he’s a player playing with confidence now. His goals will help that.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

“We already had a bit of pace with (Christian) Atsu and (Jacob) Murphy and the ability and work rate of Ritchie, but Kenedy is good on the ball. He doesn’t give it away easily, and he gives us more control.

“With him, any situation is good for me when you see a player with quality using his quality to make a difference."

The win sends Newcastle into 13th, five points clear of the relegation zone ahead of their home tie with Huddersfield at the end of March.