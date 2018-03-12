Steve Nicol Claims Liverpool Star 'Doesn't Have a Brain' After Shocking Performance Against Man Utd

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has criticised Dejan Lovren for his performance in Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Saturday, saying he "doesn't have a football brain".

Lovren was arguably at fault for both of United's goals, losing two aerial battles to striker Romelu Lukaku in the lead up to them. This has led to scathing criticism, ranging from fans to pundits, including the ex-Liverpool defender.

Speaking on ESPN FC, via The Express, Nicol revealed that he saw Lovren as the reason for Liverpool's defeat. He said this about Lukaku: “He was playing against a defender in Lovren who doesn’t have a football brain.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

”When I’m talking about a football brain, the very first time the ball’s kicked in the air and Lukaku completely outjumps you and you get absolutely nowhere near it, that’s when your brain clicks in.

“You know what you do, let him go and win it. Take a step off and when he flicks it on, guess what, you bring it down on your chest. That’s called a football brain.

“You don’t just keep time after time say ‘right, I’m going to fight, eventually I’m going to win’. That’s not using your brain.”

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Lovren had been playing well before his disastrous performance at the weekend. He had not been involved in a losing Liverpool side since their 4-1 loss to Tottenham in October, so his poor showing was unexpected.

However, he does have a history of making mistakes in important games, including the loss to Tottenham where he was subbed off before half time, so it is not too surprising that this trend has emerged again.

He will aim to get back on form in Liverpool's next fixture against Watford next weekend. It is imperative that they get back to winning ways, with Chelsea breathing down their necks after reducing the gap between the two sides to four points.