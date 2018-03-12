Sunderland Defender Admits Lack of Creativity a 'Big Problem' As Black Cats Brace for Relegation

Sunderland right-back Adam Matthews believes that the Black Cats' lack of creativity has been their Achilles' heel this season despite manager Chris Coleman helping to sure things up at the back.

The Wales international claimed that on another day their 1-0 defeat to QPR could have gone in their favour, insisting that a red card for Jason Steele didn't help the relegation-threatened side's cause.

Jack Thomas/GettyImages

"We didn’t create much, really, and that’s something we need to look at but in the first half we limited them to hardly anything," Matthews said, quoted by the Sunderland Echo. "Even at ten men, I thought we were comfortable.

"We haven't scored that many goals this season, that has been a big problem for us.

"I think since the manager’s come in we’ve looked better as a back four or a back five and conceded fewer goals – there’s been the odd game where we haven’t worked well together – but on Saturday I think we looked solid enough.

"I thought [Steele's red card] was a bit harsh but it is what it is. Everything seems to be going against Sunderland at the minute but only we can turn that around."

Sunderland are faced with the daunting prospect of back to back relegations, dropping from the Premier League down to League One in just two seasons.

The Black Cats only have nine games left to salvage their Championship status for another year and are only four points away from safety. However, only three of their remaining fixtures come against sides who are within 10 points of the league's bottom club.