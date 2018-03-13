Driver Involved in Jamie Carragher Spit-Gate Set to Be Quizzed by Police for 'Using Mobile Phone'

The driver who was involved in the now infamous spitting incident with Sky Sport pundit Jamie Carragher in the aftermath of Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Saturday is set to be quizzed by police for using a mobile phone at the wheel, according to the Mirror.

Footage emerged on Saturday which showed Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher aiming a mouthful of spit from the window of his car into another car driving alongside him - retaliating to taunts from the motorist.

Carragher - who has been suspended by Sky Sports following the incident - has since apologised and acknowledged that his behaviour was "unacceptable."

Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies. https://t.co/ofrNfiwhYH — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 11, 2018

"I have no excuse and it is ­devastating for the family involved and my own family, but it is my actions which have brought that on," Carragher told Sky News on Monday..

"You can’t condone that behaviour. No matter what the circumstances, you cannot ever behave like that, it is just unacceptable. There is no doubt what I have done is disgusting. I apologise for it."





Greater Manchester officers are expected speak to the driver of the other vehicle, who appeared to film the whole incident whilst driving - and consequently could be looking at a £200 fine and six penalty points on licences.

It was "a moment of madness" says Jamie Carragher after being filmed spitting at a fan's car after being heckled pic.twitter.com/cHxpE9v7GI — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 12, 2018

The Automobile Association (AA) have also called for harsher punishments to be handed out to both drivers: "This unsavoury incident is a stark reminder to all drivers that they should concentrate on the road ahead rather than film or road rage at other drivers," AA President Edmund King said.





"It is a serious offence to use a hand-held phone at the wheel which one driver certainly seems to be doing.

"The tactical display from both drivers, on attack and in defence, is diabolical. Both drivers perhaps need road safety refresher courses."