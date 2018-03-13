'I Have a Small Hope': Cesc Fabregas Vows to Do All He Can to Earn Spain Call Up Ahead of World Cup

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has stated that he is determined to earn a call up to the Spain national team ahead of the World Cup this summer.

The 30-year-old probably only has one last shot at playing in the tournament given the pool of talent available to the nation, and will not throw in the towel as Julen Loptegui considers his options.

Former Barcelona and Arsenal man Fabregas has 110 caps for La Roja, but has not been selected for any squads since the conclusion of Euro 2016 when Loptegui took over from Vicente Del Bosque.

That makes him the eighth-most capped player in Spanish history, and Fabregas has revealed his desire to add more to that tally by going to the this summer's tournament in Russia.

He told Goal: "I am not a player who throws the towel. I have a small hope, in some way, but I know it is hard [to get called up for the World Cup]. I haven't received any calls or been included in any team list for all this time.

"Anyway, I don't think about it because I keep my focus on performing here [at Chelsea], but maybe it wouldn't be strange to call someone who first came into the team 15 years ago. It is obvious that they already know me but it would be nice to get in.

"I am focusing now on my club because, in the end, if you don't do right things in your club, it is impossible to receive the call. And if it finally arrives, perfect. If not, I will support the team from home."

Fabregas is undoubtedly a quality player, but certainly has his work cut out in obtaining a call up; Spain have a plethora of talent in midfield with players such as Andres Iniesta, David Silva, Sergio Busquets, Saul, Thiago Alcantara, Luis Alberto and Marco Asensio all vying to star.

