Borussia Dortmund fullback Lukasz Piszczek has committed potentially the rest of his career to the club after signing a new two-year contract that will run until June 2020.

Piszcezk, already Dortmund's oldest outfield player at the age of 32, will have turned 35 by the time his new deal expires at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

"Although I am not a native of Dortmund, this club and these fans have grown so dear to me that I have felt like a real Borussia for years and have never felt the desire to leave," he told BVB.de.

"I would like to end my career in Dortmund and look forward to many, many more emotional moments in Schwarzgelb," the Poland international added.

Chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said, "We are glad that after Marco Reus (also signed a new contract), in Lukasz Piszczek we have a long-term player who has a high degree of identification with Borussia Dortmund."

Piszczek first arrived at Westfalenstadion in 2010 from Hertha Berlin and collected a Bundesliga title in each of his first two seasons. He was then an important part of the side that reached the 2013 Champions League final and has played close to 300 games for the club to date.