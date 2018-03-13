Man at Centre of Jamie Carragher Spitting Storm Insists He Doesn't Want to See 'CoSky Pundit Sacked

The man who was spat at by Jamie Carragher in the now infamous video has insisted he does not want to see the former defender lose his job as a football analyst with Sky Sports.

The ex-Liverpool player has been thrust into a media storm after a video emerged of him on Sunday from the Mirror spitting at a father and daughter, whilst driving home from the Manchester United vs Liverpool game at Old Trafford.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

It is alleged that the father had been goading Carragher about the result of the match 'three to four times' before the 40-year-old responded by spitting, and Sky have now suspended the pundit - who claims he didn't see the 14-year-old girl in the passenger seat - while they work out what course of action to take.

While Carragher's job is on the line, the man who filmed the video doesn't want the former England international sacked over the incident.

He said via the Mail: "We don’t want him to lose his job. It is not about that. We wanted an apology and ­explanation. He seems contrite. Everyone makes mistakes, we are all human."

It was "a moment of madness" says Jamie Carragher after being filmed spitting at a fan's car after being heckled pic.twitter.com/cHxpE9v7GI — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 12, 2018

After seeing his emotional interview on Sky News on Monday, the man's wife also added that 'he did seem extremely sorry'.

Carragher was probed on his way to London if he had seen the young girl sat in the front of the car, to which he replied: "I didn't to be honest, she was leant back a little bit. But yeah she was involved. I'm really, really sorry that she was involved more than anything."

He has received widespread condemnation for his disgusting actions, but at present people appear to be 50-50 over whether or not he should be sacked from his lucrative role with Sky as a result of the episode.

