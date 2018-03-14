Agent of Liverpool & Man Utd Target Jorginho Insists Napoli Ace 'Wants to Stay'

Jorginho has no desire to leave Serie A title challengers Napoli amid interest from Premier League clubs.

That is according to the midfielder's agent, Joao Santos, who told Radio CRC (h/t Calciomercato) that his client saw no reason to up sticks from Naples.

Jorginho has been attracting interest from Liverpool and Manchester United in England's top flight in recent weeks, and reports had suggested that the 26-year-old may be open to being transferred from Italy to the north west instead.

However, Santos admitted that Jorginho had informed him that he was not seeking to force a switch away from Stadio Sao Paolo and even hinted that the Brazilian-born footballer may want to open talks over a new deal in the near future.

Santos said: "First of all I hope Jorginho gets called up to the national side.

"Then if (Sampdoria star Lucas) Torreira does arrive, he will be in the reserves. I don't know what Napoli's strategy is. But if any club wants to sign Jorginho and Napoli agree, we can evaluate the offer. But Jorginho is not looking for a new club because he wants to stay at Napoli.

Liverpool's transfer policy is actually underrated of late. The way Klopp always look for quality not quantity has worked very well. Signed Salah, Keita and Van Dijk without competition and now targeting Jorginho and Alisson. All superb players who can become even better. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) March 8, 2018

"He has two years left on his contract and isn't looking for anything more. Renewal? The end of the season might be a good time for that."

Further newspaper talk had centred on Napoli swooping for Torreira if Jorginho had reluctantly been sold by Maurizio Sarri, but it is unclear if that alleged move will happen now if the latter wants to remain where he is.

CM, CB and DM should be our priority. Savić, Umtiti and Jorginho. — James 🔴 (@EliteLukaku) March 8, 2018

The defensive midfielder has caught the eye for Napoli this season as they go in search of ending Juventus' dominance of the league title.

The Italy international has featured 31 times in all competitions for Napoli this term, and has weighed in with four goals and four assists.

It is his overall displays which had piqued the interest of United and Liverpool though, and it could well be that the pair have to move on to other targets if Jorginho plans on staying put on the continent.

