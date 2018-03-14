Jose Mourinho 'Happy' With Players' Sadness After UCL Defeat as Man Utd Turn Attention to the FA Cup

Manchester United were stunned by Sevilla as the Red Devils were sent crashing out of the Champions League. The awful night at Old Trafford has been named one of the worst of the post-Fergie era as the Red Devils failed to win yet another UEFA Champions League knockout game.

The United players are, understandably, incredibly disappointed with their performance and the result. Yet, manager Jose Mourinho has said to his squad that he is pleased by their sadness as his side prepare to turn their attention to the FA Cup.

United are in action against Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup quarter finals this weekend. Mourinho has said that his players cannot dwell too long on the Sevilla defeat, and all sadness and emotion must be directed to ensuring the side progress to the FA Cup semi finals.

The boss spoke to MUTV (via the Metro): "Of course everybody is sad, as I told the players in the dressing room, I'm happy with this sadness, I'm really happy with that.

"But we have no time to be sad for a long time, we have a match on Saturday."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The Red Devils have tightened their grip on second place in the Premier League after victory against Liverpool last weekend. However, the FA Cup is now United's only chance of picking up some silverware this season. Their rivals Man City are 16 points ahead at the top of the league table and already have one hand on the title.

"The players are back to the training ground, and focusing in an important match on Saturday as I was saying these two matches against Sevilla and Brighton, if you win you're in, if you lose you’re out."