Mesut Ozil Eyes Silverware & Admits 'Really Easy' Decision to Sign Contract Extension

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil has claimed that it was "really easy" to sign a new deal with the club and put the constant flurry of transfer rumours surrounding his future to bed.

The World Cup winning playmaker was expected to follow Alexis Sánchez out of the exit door at the Emirates Stadium, after both players saw their contracts in north London run down.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However, Özil claimed that he believes he is making the best footballing decision by extending his stay with Arsenal, as well as doing what's best for his family.

"It feels really good," Özil told Arsenal Player (via The Sport Review) about his new deal. "I’m really happy to sign here for such a big club like Arsenal. I’ve always said to the club that I’m happy here and now I’ve signed, I’m really happy.

"My team mates and family have always supported me. I have a lot of goals here with the team, I want to reach those and I’m really happy.

"I love the city. Before I signed the contract, I spoke with my family about what the best decision was for me. At the end of the day, it was really easy for me to say ‘yes’ to the club. I’m here for more years and I hope we will win some titles with the team. I believe in that."

Özil joined the Gunners in 2013 in one of the most unexpected transfers in recent history, swapping life at Real Madrid for an Arsenal side who were lacking silverware.

Since his £42.5m arrival, Özil has guided Arsenal to three FA Cup winners medals as well as success in two Community Shield finals.