Newcastle Will Attempt to Sign Loan Star Permanently if They Avoid Relegation

Newcastle United will attempt to complete the permanent signing of loan winger Kenedy in the summer, but only if they avoid relegation from the Premier League.

NUFC writer Chris Waugh answered questions on a podcast hosted by the Chronicle and gave his view on the proposition of the Magpies signing the Brazilian on a permanent deal.

Rafa Benitez has been impressed by Kenedy's performances since moving to St James' Park in January, and will try to convince Chelsea to let him leave the club permanently in the summer if Newcastle retain their Premier League status.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The club believes that a deal is possible because Kenedy is seen as a fringe player at Stamford Bridge and is aware that first team opportunities will be hard to come by at Chelsea.

The Evening Standard has reported that Chelsea rejected Newcastle's initial proposal to include an option to buy at the end of the loan deal, and that if they were to sell the 22-year-old, they would want to make a significant profit on the £6.3m they paid for his services.

Kenedy has made six appearances for Newcastle since moving on loan in January until the end of the season and has injected some much needed life into a side struggling for creativity.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Brazilian was rewarded for his hard work at the weekend, scoring twice in his side's impressive 3-0 win over relegation rivals Southampton.

Newcastle currently sit 13th in the Premier League and are five points clear of the relegation zone. They will hope Kenedy can keep up his good run of form to help the Magpies stay clear of relegation, and stand a chance of making his loan deal a permanent one in the summer.