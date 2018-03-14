PHOTO: Designs for Real Madrid's 'Tango Red' 3rd Strip for 2018/19 Season Leak Online

Real Madrid are due to dispense with tradition and wear a tango red away kit next season, according to leaked photographs online.

Chief football kit leak website Footy Headlines has apparently obtained images of Los Blancos' reported third kit for the 2018/19 campaign, and it is proving to be something of a major departure for the reigning La Liga and Champions League champions.

Kit manufacturers adidas have decided to give Real a bolder colour for their alternate away strip for next term, and it appears that the pictured shirt is legitimate given that Real's club crest is plastered front and centre on the jersey.

💥🇪🇸🔴🔴 BREAKING: Update - Red Third Kit Confirmed: Adidas Real Madrid 18-19 Tango Jersey Leaked: https://t.co/is7LuYHoD8 — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) March 14, 2018

The minimalist design boasts adidas' own logo above Real Madrid's, and the shoulder and sleeves are adorned with gradually thickening white lines as you move further away from the collar.

The design is said to draw inspiration from adidas' 1990s clothing line 'adidas EQT'.

Footy Headlines claims that the giant sportswear corporation is 'continuing to blur the border between football and fashion' as it looks to stake its claim as the biggest sportswear manufacturer in the world.

Real Madrid’s heavily rumored shirt for the Champions League next season (2018/19). It will be a resemblance of the club’s kits in 2011/12 and in the 70s. [footy headlines] pic.twitter.com/ojBxQ2o5I1 — SB (@Realmadridplace) March 14, 2018

(You may also be interested in Neymar Senior Assures PSG Chairman His Son 'Has a Future' in Paris Amid Constant Real Madrid Links)



A tango red training jacket has also been leaked alongside the shirt, and will likely be used by Real's Galactico squad to keep warm as they conduct their pre-match rituals before facing off against opposing teams.

The jacket will also likely be bought en masse by fans of Real and further afield, and worn with casual attire to help adidas' desire to blend fashion and football into one cohesive unit.

Real's third kit is expected to hit shelves around July or August time this year, and allow for supporters to show off their club's new garb while they are on holiday or to show their allegiance to Zinedine Zidane's men in and around the Spanish capital.

