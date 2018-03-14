Report Claims Napoli Will Sell Troublesome Ajax Winger After Pre-Contract Arrival

By 90Min
March 14, 2018

Napoli are lining up potential suitors for Amin Younes after a decision was made by the hierarchy in Naples to sell the German winger, as soon as he arrives this summer.

The Germany international pulled out of a January move to the Stadio San Paolo due to family reasons and it was believed that Younes had agreed to a deal that would see him join the Ciucciarelli in July.

A report from Radio CRC claims that Younes has already been through four lawyers in an attempt to get out of his agreement with the Italian side.

It is also claimed that Maurizio Sarri's side will try and offload the 24-year-old winger will be moved on without ever playing a minute of competitive football for Napoli.

However, the Ajax star is adamant that he did not sign any pre-contract agreement with the Italian side and claims he will assess his future when his deal in Amsterdam expires at the end of the season.

Ajax Amsterdam v OSC Nice - UEFA Champions League Qualifying Third Round: Second Leg

"I did not sign a contract at Napoli, I did not sign anything that would connect me to Napoli from 1 July," Younes told Sport1 (via VI). "I will focus fully on Ajax until June 30, 2018."

The former Borussia Mönchengladbach youth star has been forced down the Ajax reserve squad for two weeks after refusing to come on as a substitute for Erik ten Hag's side against SC Heerenveen. 

