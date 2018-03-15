Collision Course: Mourinho 'Targeting 4 Signings' As Man Utd Board Scoff at Transfer War Chest Plea

Jose Mourinho is eyeing four summer additions to his Manchester United squad - but appears to be at loggerheads with his club's board over how much he has to spend.

The Portuguese boss has immediately called for significant funds to be made available to him in the wake of United's Champions League elimination on Tuesday, and the Independent has claimed that Mourinho wants a quartet of new arrivals to bolster his senior side.

However, a counter claim from the Mirror has alleged that Mourinho and the Red Devils' hierarchy are butting heads over what the latter perceive as a failure on their manager's part to perform better than they are.

Mourinho is said to have identified a new centre-back to partner Eric Bailly - thought to be Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld or Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti - as well as a new midfield enforcer, such as Marco Verratti, to strengthen the spine of his side.

Vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Mourinho are believed to have held talks before United's shock 2-1 defeat to Sevilla, and the former has reportedly stated that he will back the ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid boss in his pleas for a transfer war chest.

However, Woodward isn't the only man on United's board and the rest of the club's higher-ups and not thought to be pleased about Mourinho's demands for more funds following his side being knocked out of UEFA's club tournament.

United's board feel that the Premier League giants should be doing better than their £300m transfer outlay suggests, and think that Mourinho needs to curb his enthusiasm over wanting a sack of cash again this summer.

Mourinho came out after his team crashed out of Europe and said that he 'needed better players' in an attempt to put pressure on his superiors.

Mourinho had already cried foul over what he sees as United being frugal in comparison to their city rivals Manchester City, who are walking the league title despite spending around the same amount of money as United did last year.

Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be monitoring Mourinho's situation at Old Trafford in the event that his relationship with United breaks down and, despite penning a new deal to 2020 recently, tensions could become fraught between the outspoken manager and his board in the coming weeks.

