Europa League Roundup: Atletico & Marseille Advance Comfortably While Sporting & Kiev Bow Out

Things haven't quite died off in Europe following this week's Champions League action. The Europa League, also back in full swing, gave us plenty of goals to take in as well on Thursday night.

French side Marseille have made it through to the next round after beating La Liga outfit Athletico Bilbao 2-1 (5-1 on aggregate) at the San Mames Stadium, with Dimitri Payet finding the back of the net with a spot kick and Lucas Ocampos adding a second.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva was on target for Lazio, putting the Italian side level on aggregate with Dynamo Kiev before defender Stefan de Vrij put them ahead with an 83rd-minute goal.

Marek Bakos scored a brace to give Viktoria Plzen a 2-0 lead over Sporting CP, but the sides remain tied 2-2 on aggregate, with both having scored their goals at home.

Oleg Nikishin/GettyImages

RB Leipzig also progressed to the next round following a 3-1 aggregate win over Zenit St Petersburg, drawing 1-1 on the day. Jean-Kevin Augustin opened the scoring in the 22nd minute to put the visiting German side ahead but Sebastian Driussi's first-half stoppage equaliser cancelled it out. Ultimately, it wasn't enough as Leipzig would maintain the advantage over the two legs.

Meanwhile, a Fernando Torres brace, along with goals from Angel Correa, Antoine Griezmann, and Saul Niguez, saw Atletico Madrid through quite comfortably as they beat Lokomotiv Moscow 5-1 on the night and 8-1 on aggregate.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Full Scores:

Home Score

(Agg) Away Athletic Bilbao 1 - 2

(2 - 5) Marseille Dynamo Kiev 0 - 2

(2 - 4) Lazio Viktoria Plzen 2 - 0

(2 - 2) Sporting CP Zenit 1 - 1

(2 - 3) RB Leipzig Lokomotiv 1 - 5

(1 - 8) Atletico Madrid Arsenal 0 -

(2 - 0) AC Milan Lyon 0 - 0

(1 - 0) CSKA Moscow Salzburg 0 - 0

(2 - 1) Dortmund





