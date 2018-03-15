Man Utd Ace Alexis Sanchez Claims He Was Arsenal's Best Player & Reveals Wenger Asked Him to Stay

Ex-Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez has opened up on his final days with the Gunners before joining Manchester United in the last transfer window - claiming that his then-manager Arsene Wenger wanted him to stay because he was the club's best player.

In an interview with Chilean outlet BioBioChile, the former Barcelona man spilled the beans on his Emirates exit, claiming: "Arsène Wenger was very fond of me. He told me ‘I want you to stay because you are the best player in this team'.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"However, I wanted to grow and shine more as a Chilean, (by becoming the first) Chilean to play for United). Arsène understood my decision and wished me luck. We have no ill feelings towards each other."

Sanchez's switch to United came as a shock to fans and pundits alike, as he was strongly tipped to join Manchester City before the January transfer window.





The 29-year-old's wage demands are believed to have put the Citizens off the deal, allowing Jose Mourinho's side to pounce and snatch the tenacious forward away from their rivals.

Meanwhile, Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is set for a recall to the England national side, as the Three Lions prepare to take on the Netherlands and Italy in friendly matches.





The creative midfielder is likely to battle with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to play alongside Eric Dier in England's midfield, with a playmaker required to boost the side's forward play.

England manager Gareth Southgate will be desperate to nail down his starting XI in time for the World Cup in Russia this summer, and establishing a midfield partnership will be imperative in developing the side's style of play.

Burnley central defender James Tarkowski is also tipped for a call up, as Southgate looks to solve the dilemma of his underwhelming defence.