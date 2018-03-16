Arsene Wenger Names the Team He Wants to Avoid As Arsenal Reach Europa League Quarter Finals

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger praised his team's technical quality and attitude after they reached the Europa League quarter finals, beating AC Milan 5-1 on aggregate over two legs.





The match started off a little shaky for the home side after Hakan Çalhanoğlu silenced the Emirates Stadium with a long range effort that left David Ospina flapping at thin air.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However, Danny Welbeck's controversial penalty got the Gunners back on level terms. The restored two goal cushion forced Milan into some risks and, unfortunately for the visitors, the mountain was just too big to climb and Arsenal capitalised, running out 3-1 winners.





Wenger said after the match, as the Daily Star has reported: "It shows how the team has responded. We had a difficult game but in the end we won it.

"It was an open game. We played backwards a bit too much in the first half to protect the result. We played a very good side.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"We have to improve defensively, but overall we are a team with technical quality which is more offense-minded.

"We would certainly want to avoid Atletico Madrid, but we will see, we have no influence over that."

Arsenal join Atletico, Marseille, RB Leipzig, Lazio, RB Salzburg, Sporting Lisbon and CSKA Moscow in tomorrow’s draw.