Huddersfield Announce Permanent Signing of Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl After Impressive Loan Spell

Huddersfield Town have announced on-loan goalkeeper Jonas Lossl will become a permanent player at the end of this season after a clause in the player's current temporary agreement was triggered.





The 29-year-old has featured in every minute of the Terriers' debut Premier League campaign, with Saturday's somehow goalless draw against Swansea City the shot-stopper's eight clean-sheet of the term.

@JonasLoessl will become a permanent #htafc player on 1 July 2018 after the clause was triggered in his loan agreement from @Mainz05en.



An undisclosed fee has been agreed for the @DBUfodbold goalkeeper.





The Denmark international has become the second player in as many weeks to be announced on a longer-term deal, with the Yorkshire outfit securing right-back Florent Hadergjonaj on a three-year agreement earlier this month.





“The fact that Jonas will join the Club permanently in the summer is excellent news for Huddersfield Town, following on from the boost that Florent Hadergjonaj will also become a full-time Terrier last week", Huddersfield boss David Wagner told the club's official website.

“We knew that Jonas had big quality when he joined us on loan and that has certainly proven to be the case.

"The quality of his distribution has been perfect for the way we play, but he’s also made big, big saves at important moments. I also think we’ve seen him improve as the season has gone on.

“He’s been a huge part of our season so far, on and off the pitch, and I’m sure he’ll continue to be as we aim to retain our status in the Premier League.”

Lossl will become a permanent Town player on July 1 from current club FSV Mainz for an undisclosed fee.