Anthony Martial is the subject of intense interest from Juventus after club officials reportedly held a meeting with the Manchester United star's agency.

That is according to Premium Sport, who has alleged that Martial's representatives at Doyen Sports 'held a meeting' with I Bianconeri's vice president and ex-player Pavel Nedved in London after their Champions League clash with Tottenham.

Martial is currently contracted to United until June 2019 and the Red Devils have the option to extend his deal by another 12 months if they wish to.

However, Juve's interest has grown in recent times with regards to the forward and the Serie A holders want to prise Martial away from Old Trafford - despite the Premier League giants hoping to keep hold of the France international.

If United do end up reluctantly selling Martial, they will be expecting Juventus to stump up £58m - around the same fee that it took them to lure Martial away from Monaco in the summer of 2015.

Martial has been in decent nick for United this term with 11 goals and 10 assists registered in 39 appearances, and it is this form which is thought to have piqued Juventus' attention over potentially snapping him up.

The ex-Lyon starlet has seen his future speculated about constantly during Jose Mourinho's reign in Manchester, and Martial was on the cusp of departing England's top flight over a year ago due to a lack of game time.

However, despite huge interest in his services from La Liga clubs, Martial stayed put and has wriggled his way back into the fray under Mourinho to good effect.

Juventus wish to bolster their forward ranks in the close season as Massimiliano Allegri continues to strengthen his squad in an attempt to maintain their dominance of Italy's top tier.

The Turin-based club have finally overhauled Napoli at the summit of this season's table and, if they can secure a sixth consecutive Scudetto, may be able to persuade Martial to trade the UK for Italy in a few months' time.