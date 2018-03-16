Manchester United have announced Marcos Rojo has agreed to extend his stay at Old Trafford until June 2021, with the option of an additional year.

The 27-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2014 and has gone on to win the FA Cup, League Cup, the Europa League and the Community Shield.

The Argentine has only managed 10 appearances across all competitions this year due to injury; however, after scribbling his signature on a new three-year deal, he declared he is doing what he can to rack up more minutes this season.

"Since I joined Manchester United, it has been everything I thought it would be and more," he told the club's official website.

"I am extremely happy to extend my stay at this great club. When I joined, my aim was to help the team win trophies and we have done that over the past couple of seasons.

"I am working hard to get back on the pitch. I would like to thank the fans for their support and the manager for the confidence and help he has given me both on and off the pitch."

Rojo's progress since joining the Old Trafford contingent almost four years ago has been impressive, and after securing the defender's future with the club, boss Jose Mourinho was quick to praise the former Sporting player.

"Marcos has gone from strength to strength over the past couple of seasons, and has always shown great professionalism", the United manager added.

"Although his injury has kept him sidelined over these past few weeks, Marcos is working hard to return to full fitness. He is always ready to put his body on the line for this club and I am delighted he has signed a new contract."