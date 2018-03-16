Olivier Giroud Insists Leaving Arsenal for Chelsea Was 'Definitely' the Right Decision

Olivier Giroud has insisted that the start he made against Barcelona for Chelsea highlights that he made the right decision to move away from Arsenal.

Chelsea ended up losing the tie 3-0, with Barcelona going through via a 4-1 aggregate win. Despite this, Giroud feels that because Conte chose him to start in such an important game shows why he made the right decision to move to Chelsea.

Speaking to reporters at the Camp Nou, via the Evening Standard, Giroud was asked whether he believed it was right to leave Arsenal for Chelsea, to which he replied: "Yes, definitely.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"I am settling in quite well. I am very pleased with my understanding with the boys. Obviously, not everything is perfect but I try to be that target man that the boss asks me to be.

"To be a link with the number 10s, tonight it was Eden [Hazard] and Willy [Willian]. It is not easy to sign in winter for a new club so I try to adapt myself as quickly as I can.

"I think there’s always room for improvement but I am quite happy with what we are doing on the pitch. We have good team cohesion. I think if we play with the spirit we did tonight we can achieve got things at the end of the championship.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"I want to be at my best level now, I am working hard in training to be ready. Of course, sometimes you can close your eyes and score and sometimes the goal gets smaller like the other game [Crystal Palace].

"Trust me, I keep working hard and I am doing my best to reach my targets. So you can count on me to do my best, to be at my best level as soon as I can."

Giroud also says he does not mind which formation manager Antonio Conte uses, despite the Italian switching between a 3-4-3 with a recognised striker and a 3-4-3 with Eden Hazard playing the role of 'false 9', insisting: "I feel very good. I try to do what the boss asks me to do on the pitch. All the team is the same.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"If I play, I try to give the best for the team and it is not up to me to speak about tactics. Yes, I feel very good on the pitch and I am trying to help the team to reach our targets. Obviously, the top four is the main target and the FA Cup as well. That’s it."

The 31-year-old has provided one goal and one assist for the Blues since he joined in the January transfer window. He will look to become more prolific in the coming games in order to cement a place in the starting lineup.