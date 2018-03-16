Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 31

It's a rather disjointed weekend of Premier League action this weekend, with the quarter finals of the FA Cup wreaking havoc on the fixture list.

Only eight teams will take to the field for top flight action this week, with a number of sides either prepping for a shot at Wembley glory, or taking to warmer climes in order to recharge their batteries for the season's run-in.

Here, we take you through the runners and riders who could lead you to a decent points tall in what's sure to be a bizarre week of fantasy football scoring.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Loris Karius - Despite conceding twice at Old Trafford last weekend, Liverpool's number one is slowly beginning to establish himself in England's top flight. Four clean sheets in six games for the 24-year old, who faces Watford at Anfield this weekend.

Wayne Hennessey - Though Palace have hardly covered themselves in glory recently, in their defence they have had a torrid run of fixtures. They may have leaked plenty of goals against the big boys, but this week they come up against a Huddersfield side who have failed to score 16 times this season.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Who's Not





Asmir Begovic - Not a great week last weekend for Bournemouth's number one, as Spurs came back from a goal down to dismantle the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium. West Brom await this weekend, and despite their terrible form, they will need to come out swinging to stand any chance of survival.

Ben Foster - Unfortunately for West Brom's number one, he too faces another tricky weekend. Clean sheets are seemingly a thing of the past for Albion, with the former England stopper sadly featuring on this list for the second week in a row.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Defenders

Who's Hot





Leighton Baines - It's no coincidence that last week's clean sheet against Brighton signified a return to the first team fold for one of Everton's most consistent performers. A handy assist aided Baines' lofty points haul last weekend, as he returned with a 12 point bang.

Christophe Schindler - Although goals have been hard to come by at times for the Terriers, keeping the occasional clean sheet has never been too far away for David Wagner's side. With a shut out secured against Swansea last weekend, Christophe Schindler will be confident of keeping another against struggling Crystal Palace.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Who's Not

Adrian Mariappa - Watford just don't travel well this season, with the Hornets failing to score in their last four away games. A fairly abject display at Arsenal last weekend would suggest that defender Adrian Mariappa is in for another torrid weekend against Mohamed Salah and co.

Kurt Zouma - It's safe to assume that this loan spell at Stoke hasn't panned out as Zouma would have envisaged it might at the start of the campaign. Embroiled in a fierce relegation scrap, the Potters are struggling for results and defensively, things haven't been quite good enough.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Junior Stanislas - The former West Ham winger has impressed over the past few weeks, finding his goalscoring boots in the process. Three goals in his last six games is likely to see Stanislas full of confidence against a frail West Brom defence.





Sadio Mane - Liverpool's Senegalese speedster has fired his engine into overdrive in recent weeks, with goals against Porto, West Ham and Newcastle firmly getting Mane back into the goalscoring groove. Watford are this week's opposition, with the Reds' firm favourites to overwhelm their opponents at Anfield.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Who's Not





Gylfi Sigurdsson - The main reason behind the Icelandic maestro's inclusion on this list is to ensure you remember to take him out of your side. Ligament damage could potentially rule him out for the season, so get rid before his value starts to plummet.

Grzegorz Krychowiak - Tipped as a potentially cracking acquisition pre-season, Paris Saint-Germain loanee Krychowiak has failed to stamp his authority on the Premier League. The Pole is a continued starter under Alan Pardew, but has yet to bring anything to the table.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Forwards

Who's Hot





Salomon Rondon - No, don't blink twice; this is a suggestion to think about considering a West Brom player. Given last weekend's splurge of concessions last week, Bournemouth may not be as comfortable coming into this fixture as they would like to be. All the more reason for Albion's big Venezuelan to step up and add to his five Premier League strikes.

Cenk Tosun - Two goals in two outings will make Everton's big money signing feel a whole lot better about life in the Premier League, after a fairly inauspicious start. The Turkish striker travels to Stoke this weekend, looking to compile the Potters relegation misery still further.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages





Who's Not





Troy Deeney - A missed penalty last weekend against Arsenal was probably not the ideal tonic to supplement Deeney's inflammatory comments about the Gunners, with Petr Cech keeping a record 200th Premier League clean sheet as a result. A trip to Anfield this weekend won't fill the 29-year old with confidence either.

Christian Benteke - We won't dwell on Benteke's form for too long, as it won't make for pretty reading. A decent performance against Manchester United sadly didn't materialise into a decent points haul, with the Belgian's next goal seemingly an eternity away.