The 'magic' of the FA Cup and the impact the competition can have upon lower league clubs and its fans, has once again been exemplified in the aftermath of Wigan Athletic's astonishing fifth round win over Pep Guardiola's all conquering Manchester City side.

In honour of Wigan's goalscoring hero on the night, Northern Ireland international Will Grigg, a local bakery called 'The Rolling Pin' have created a 'Will Grigg' FA Cup pie.

Filled with chicken, chorizo, a 'fiery' curry sauce and onion and emblazoned with the FA Cup trophy, the pie is described the David and Susan Shaw - the bakery owners - as being an ode to the striker and his famed 'Will Grigg's on Fire' chant.

"We made sure the pie was really hot because of Will Grigg, he's 'on fire', so the pie matches its owner."

Coupled with the bakery's brilliant new creation, the club and its fans are set to see a huge monetary kick back from this season's FA Cup run. Wigan Athletic have earned almost £745,395 from seven games in this year's competition, and the could make an additional £360,000 in prize money if they win their quarter final tie with Southampton.

As well as having an explicit impact within the club and its community, the Latics' astonishing FA Cup has seemingly grab the hearts and minds of football lovers all over the world.

During their famous fifth round win over Manchester City Twitter mentions of 'Wigan Athletic FA Cup' surged by 645%. Support for the club and the competition astonishingly reached as far as Antartica and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

The Latic's hero also received a remarkable 10,191% increase in mentions of his name on social media.

Wigan Athletic's Chief Executive, Jonathan Jackson, has spoken of how important the FA Cup is to 'every person associated' with the club:

"The Emirates FA Cup holds a special place in the heart of every person associated with Wigan Athletic and the 2017/18 season has provided us with more life-lasting memories.

"We are committed to providing memorable sporting occasions for our supporters and our win over Manchester City in the fifth round was a match everyone in attendance from a Wigan Athletic perspective will savour for a long time."

Bloody hell, what a finish from Will Grigg. The FA Cup folks. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 19, 2018

Ahead of the club's quarter final meeting with Premier League side Southampton, the owners of 'The Rolling Pin' mirrored Jonathan Jackson's sentiments, by stating that the FA Cup has created a buzz around the town:

"Reaching the Quarter Finals has created a real atmosphere in the town and is also expected to provided local businesses like ours a massive boost. We're expecting a bumper trade this weekend. As a away of celebrating the cup run and saying thank you to the club, players and fans, we worked with the FA to create this hot and fiery pie that reflects Will Grigg's performances in the competition."