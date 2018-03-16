West Ham Could Be Forced to Play Behind Closed Doors if Crowd Troubles Continue

West Ham United are facing potential punishments for disturbances that broke out around London Stadium in their recent Premier League defeat to Burnley.

The Guardian report that West Ham could be forced into playing their home games in an empty stadium if the crowd trouble that erupted against Burnley is repeated.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The Hammers were 3-0 down to Sean Dyche's side when fighting broke out in the stands and several angry fans invaded the pitch to confront the West Ham players.

Directors David Sullivan and David Gold were advised to leave their seats in the directors' box, as their safety was at risk from angry supporters who had gathered in that part of the stand.

The threat comes following an emergency meeting of the London Stadium Safety Advisory Group (SAG), who convened on Thursday to discuss the implications of the trouble.

The SAG announced that there would be an increase in the number of stewards and police officers on duty in upcoming games at the London Stadium.

London Stadium welcomes the findings of the Safety Advisory Group, who have issued the following statement following the disorder at West Ham v Burnley.



Full statement: https://t.co/IlCG5oeOaC pic.twitter.com/UIAnnyFcdN — London Stadium (@LondonStadium) March 15, 2018

They also warned that they will continue to monitor the situation, and further sanctions could be imposed if the trouble continues.

A statement issued by the SAG read: “The SAG must make clear that in the event of future disorder, it would seriously consider advising the certifying authority to take forward this sanction. Playing behind closed doors would be a great shame for the majority of fans who wish to watch and support their team in safety.”

West Ham are next in action at the London Stadium on the 31st March, when they host fellow Premier League strugglers Southampton.