Arsenal Fans Warned Over CSKA Moscow Trip as Club Decline to Put on Official Travel Packages

Arsenal fans face a potentially dangerous trip to Moscow if they make the journey to Russia to watch their team in the Europa League quarter finals.

The Gunners were drawn against CSKA Moscow in the last-eight of the competition on Friday, but there could be trouble for English supporters heading out East over the recent breakdown in relations between the UK and Russia.

The two nations are at loggerheads over the alleged attempted murder of ex-Soviet-turned-British spy Sergei Skripal, and the Mirror has reported that Russian fans could be on the look out for Arsenal supporters if any are hardy enough to make the long trip to watch their team in the away leg of the tie.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The north London club is expected to be handed a ticket allocation of between 3,000 and 4,000 for the game on Thursday 12th April, but Arsenal supporters may be hesitant to head across Europe if there is any hint of potential violent clashes with their Russian counterparts.

The Foreign Office has already advised supporters to think twice about making the trip, while Arsenal themselves have elected not to put on official travel for the match due to the diplomatic breakdown in communications between the countries.

European football's governing body UEFA has come out and stated that it will not force the match to be moved to a safer location as it bids to stay out of the political quagmire that has engulfed the two nations.

CSKA Moscow have told @alexmarrow57 they “don’t see any danger for English fans” ahead of Europa League tie against Arsenal next month.



CSKA: “We already played against Manchester United this season in Moscow and everything went well.” #AFC #SSN — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) March 16, 2018

A spokesman said: “UEFA is a sports organisation whose aim is to promote and develop football, which can benefit and provide enjoyment for large sections of society.

"As a consequence, we are committed to remain politically neutral and will not to get involved in governmental affairs.

You couldn’t make it up: Arsenal - who counts Jeremy Corbyn as a mega fan - has just drawn CSKA Moscow in the Europa League quarter finals. — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) March 16, 2018

“As the case in all our competitions, UEFA has rules regarding safety and security in relation to the organisation of matches and works closely with all clubs and local authorities to ensure all necessary measures are implemented to guarantee safety for all involved.”

Arsene Wenger's men host CSKA at the Emirates on 5th April before the return leg takes place a week later.

