Date Set for Highly Anticipated Milan Derby After Fixture Delayed by Astori Tragedy

Serie A have officially set a date for the highly anticipated Derby della Madonnina - more commonly known as the Milan Derby - after the original game was postponed following the sudden death of Fiorentina's captain, Davide Astori.

The two sides have already met on two occasions this season. Mauro Icardi was Inter's star man during their 3-2 league victory over their city rivals, while the Rossoneri's Patrick Cutrone settled a Coppa Italia meeting in December.

After some recent uncertainty surrounding when the postponed fixture would take place, it has been confirmed by Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport that the Milan derby will take place on April 4.

The game will kick off at 6:30pm (CET) on Wednesday, and AC Milan will be the home side for the fixture despite both sides sharing the San Siro.

Both teams face trips to Turin either side of the erby. Gennaro Gattuso's side are on the road to Juventus just days before their game against Inter, while the Nerazzurri will take on Torino the following week.