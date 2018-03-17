Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is now worth over double the £49m paid to Liverpool back in 2015, according to CIES Football Observatory figures.

The 23-year-old was one of City's stand out players in the early stages of the Premier League season, scoring late match-winning goals against Bournemouth, Huddersfield and Southampton.

Sterling has received a lot of praise for his improvement this season and has been getting plaudits for his conviction in front of goal - a development which has been credited to Pep Guardiola's coaching.

The England international raised a lot of eyebrows when he first moved to the Etihad, ending a five-year spell at Anfield for £49m.

Although most people scoffed at Sterling's value when he first moved to Manchester, the winger has most recently been valued by CIES at a staggering £123m - a figure which could be even higher given the current transfer market.

Sterling looks set to win the first Premier League title of his career this season and has been a vital fixture in Guardiola's success throughout the campaign, scoring 20 goals and claiming 11 assists across all competitions.

The 23-year-old could also taste success in Europe this season after City breezed past FC Basel in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Sterling will face up against his former side Liverpool in the next round of the competition knowing that the Citizens are just five wins away from securing their first ever Champions League trophy.