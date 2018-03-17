PHOTO: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Stuns Fans After Filling Car Park With Amazing Motor Collection

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has stunned fans after a photo surfaced online showcasing just half of his £1.5m car collection.

The Gabonese forward has had four of his famous cars, including the gold wrapped Range Rover that was pictured when Ivan Gazidis was negotiating Aubameyang's £55m transfer, snapped in a hotel car park.

Aubameyang's four cars have taken up the whole row of the hotel car park. pic.twitter.com/UrD76fB7RS — ASG (@ahadfooty) March 17, 2018

Aubameyang has always found himself in the public eye for his flashy private life and his huge collection of supercars are now finding their way into national headlines in England.

After his £810k collection was seen taking up an entire section of a car park at the hotel where he lives, the 28-year-old claimed that his lavish lifestyle is just a bonus, insisting that knowing "where you come from" is the key to what keeps him humble.

"The clothes, the cars and all that are a bonus. I enjoy living this way," Aubameyang told the Mirror. "I like who I am and it doesn’t matter if other people can’t ­accept that - it goes over my head.

Auba’s car collection is something else! 😱 pic.twitter.com/GP3S71aF3J — Ben (@ben_crtrUCLan) March 17, 2018

"As they say ‘you only live once’. It’s important to know where you come from and where your roots are - the rest is a big bonus."

Fans who have been following Aubameyang's career for some time will be all too aware of some of his eye-catching clothes. During his days at Borussia Dortmund, the Gabonese striker famously wore a white fur coat, accompanied with an ice blue hat, to watch his side in action against Hannover.