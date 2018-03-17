Real Madrid vs Girona Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News, Prediction and More

After their narrow win over Eibar last Saturday, with an 84th minute Cristiano Ronaldo goal proving the difference between the sides, Real Madrid return to the Bernabeu to play 7th placed Girona.
Real are essentially out of the title race, with a 15 point gap separating them from La Liga leaders Barcelona. They can still try to make up points on second, however, as they are seven points behind local rivals Atletico Madrid.
Girona are seventh, and could possibly go up to fifth if Sevilla and Villarreal both fail to win their next games. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game:
Previous League Encounter
The last time these sides met in the league was in October of last year. The game ended as a shock 2-1 win to Girona, and the result let Real Madrid eight points from leaders Barcelona.
The game started off well for Los Blancos, with Isco netting the opener in the 12th minute, but two second half goals within four minutes from Girona's Christhian Stuani and Portu earned Girona the biggest result in their history.
Real will look to avenge this result in the reverse fixture at the Bernabeu.
Key Battle
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Ramalho
After starting this season off slow, Ronaldo has recently returned to his form of recent years, scoring 13 goals in his last seven games in all competitions.
Prediction