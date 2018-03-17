Spurs Fan 'Given Seat in 3rd Level of New Stadium' Despite Holding Season Ticket for 63 Years

A Tottenham Hotspur fan has been left furious after being placed in the third level of priority for choosing a seat at the new stadium - despite having a season ticket for 63 years.

According to the Daily Mail, 73-year-old Tony Sidnick has regularly attended Tottenham games since 1955. However, he may now be behind 10,000 other Spurs fans, who have been placed in groups one or two regarding choosing their seat in the new stadium, which should open for the beginning of next season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It is believed that Mr Sidnick may be at a disadvantage as the club don't have reliable fan data before the 2006/07 season, and also factors in loyalty points for away games.

Tony's son, and fellow season ticket holder Lewis has said: "My father hasn't been well enough to attend away matches recently. But putting him in phase three after all those years of unbroken support is an absolute disgrace."

Mr Sidnick has taken up his grievances with local MP Bob Blackman, who has sympathathsied with him and will take the matter up with the club, although the club have already experienced a backlash in terms of ticketing regarding the pricing structure.

Tottenham have reportedly declined to comment on the matter, although Mr Sidnick has expressed his disappointment at the club following recent events.

He said: "I know there are worse things, but this is my passion and the way Spurs have treated me has had me in tears."