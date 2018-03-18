Inter Milan Fans Laud ​Mauro Icardi After Striker Becomes Sixth-Youngest to Net 100 Serie A Goals

Mauro Icardi ended a 10-week wait for his 100th Serie A goal; becoming the sixth-youngest player in history to reach the landmark in the process, while scoring his first of four in Inter Milan's 5-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday.





The 25-year-old grabbed a first half hat-trick after opening his account for the day from the penalty spot; the centurion finish, before quickly adding an incredible back-heeled second, a third with a powerful close-range finish and rounded off his afternoon with an improvised fourth shortly after the break.

Mauro Icardi has now scored six Serie A hat-trick in his career:



🎩 vs. Pescara

🎩 vs. Sassuolo

🎩 vs. Atalanta

🎩 vs. Fiorentina

🎩 vs. Milan

🎩 vs. Sampdoria



Bringing up 100 Serie A goals in style. 💯 pic.twitter.com/gawdVFfsYs — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 18, 2018

The Argentine, who was left out of Jorge Sampaoli's national squad this week ahead of their friendlies with Italy and Spain later this month, showed, despite enduring a short barren spell of three games, his injury-ridden start to the calendar year had not scuppered his goalscoring ability.





Rather fittingly, Icardi reached the 100-goal milestone against the side who offered him the opportunity to bag his inaugural strike in Serie A, with the former Stadio Luigi Ferraris frontman netting 10 goals for Blucerchiati in the Italian top-flight before his around £11m move to Inter in 2013.

Mauro Icardi is better than your clubs striker even if your club is Tottenham — Pazzo (@Pazzinho77) March 18, 2018





my man @mauroicardi switched his cleats at half time to flex on everyone & then scored a bouncing volley over viviano. alpha. pic.twitter.com/2o7olTcEg2 — ICARDI B (@interjezzy) March 18, 2018

"Argentina didn't call Icardi up? Thanks Sampaoli, I hope you always leave him back with me"



Smart response from Spalletti 👏 pic.twitter.com/QNfgQFzTdR — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) March 18, 2018

Icardi has 92 goals in 150 @SerieA_TIM appearances for @Inter_en - and he’s often played in sides during that time that didn’t create a wealth of chances. One of the world’s best finishers — Adam Summerton (@adamsummerton) March 18, 2018

100 Serie A goals at 25 years of age. Mauro Icardi truly is something else ⚫️🔵 — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) March 18, 2018

However, it is only when looking deeper into the talisman's statistics do his achievement come to life, with the ex-Barcelona academy product failing to score against just six of the sides he has faced in the top tier and his consistent increase in score rate every year since his first goal in 2012.





The Argentina international's 22 so far this season is just two short of the return he managed last time around, and with Nerazzurri still holding 10 games before the end of the campaign, you would expect the San Siro sniper to continue the trend of setting a new benchmark by the summer.

100 - Mauro #Icardi has now become the sixth-youngest player to score 100 goals in Serie A. King. #SampdoriaInter pic.twitter.com/ifxJWe4Oea — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 18, 2018

The 25-year-old marked himself as the sixth-youngest player to reach a century of goals, and it was another Inter man, Giuseppe Meazza, who shone during the 1930s, who is currently the youngest to reach the milestone in Serie A; aged 23 years and 32 days.