'We're Still Far Away' Insists Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino After FA Cup Quarter-Final Victory

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was delighted with his side's 3-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Swansea, but insisted that there's still a long way to go before they're rewarded the opportunity to end their decade-long trophy drought.

Tottenham opened the scoring at the Liberty Stadium in the 10th minute, when the excellent Christian Eriksen curled a sumptuous left-footed shot beyond Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

The dominant visitors deservedly doubled their advantage just before half-time thanks to Erik Lamela's low curling shot, before Eriksen swept home his second and Spurs' third goal of the game in the 62nd minute to earn his side an FA Cup semi-final spot at their temporary Wembley home.

Swansea 0-3 Tottenham FT:



Shots: 3-24

Pass accuracy: 78%-92%

Chances created: 2-18

Possession: 25%-75%



Goals from Christian Eriksen and Erik Lamela give Tottenham a convincing win in Wales. pic.twitter.com/PHvfw1M6pO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 17, 2018

Spurs are seeking a first trophy since 2008, when they beat Chelsea in the final of the League Cup. This season, the north London club were knocked out of the League Cup after they were defeated 3-2 by West Ham in the round of 16, while they were also unfortunate to lose to Juventus in the Champions League's round of 16.

"We are very happy with our performance, I am pleased for the players, and they were excellent," Pochettino said in his post-match press conference, as quoted by the BBC.

"There is still a long way to go, we are now in the semi-final and even though we feel we are close, we are far away still.

🗣️ "Great maturity from the team."



Mauricio reacts to our 3-0 victory over Swansea.#COYS pic.twitter.com/hQd6EOH9rA — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 17, 2018

"We have the opportunity to try and get to the final. Things have changed at Wembley, no? The perception and feeling is different," he revealed.

"Seven months ago it was horrendous, now we are comfortable and happy to play there."

Tottenham next travel to Stamford Bridge - after the international break - to face Chelsea in the Premier League for what could be a determining game in the race for Champions League qualification. Spurs are currently third in the table with five more points than their fifth-placed London rivals.