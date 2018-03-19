Former Magpies Midfielder Joey Barton Believes Amanda Staveley Will Become Owner of Newcastle United

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley was in advanced talks with British businesswoman Amanda Staveley, in December, regarding the sale of the Premier League side.

However, a deal was not agreed as the two parties reportedly could not settle on a price. And the failure to complete a deal led to beliefs that the take-over had become unlikely, as Ashley remained in charge of the North East side, much to the dismay of the Newcastle faithful.

But, Joey Barton has claimed that Staveley, who has in the past attempted to buy Liverpool FC, could still take over at St. James' Park.

While speaking on TalkSPORT, Barton said “I’ve heard that’s still happening and that it’s still rumbling on. I think it’ll get done.”

With the Magpies' supporters discontent with the current owner as they are frustrated with his lack of investment into the club, the appointment of Staveley would be seen as a step in the right direction for the Premier League side.

Newcastle currently sit 13th in the league, four points clear of the relegation zone, as Rafa Benitez's team look to secure a second consecutive season in the Premier League.

