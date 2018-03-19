Jupp Heynckes Left Disappointed As 'Excellent' Leipzig Claim First-Ever​ Win Over Bayern

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes admitted that RB Leipzig "deserved to win" in his side's 2-1 defeat at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

Sandro Wagner deputised for Robert Lewandowski in Saxony and the Germany international had put Bayern into an early lead with a well placed header.

However, goals from Naby Keïta and Timo Werner either side of half time saw Die Roten Bullen secure their first win over the reigning Bundesliga champions in the clubs short nine-year history.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

"We faced an excellent opponent today. We have to acknowledge that," Heynckes told Bayern's official website.

"Leipzig were really aggressive and ran hard to press us. We didn’t play as well as in recent weeks.

"Leipzig deserved to win. There are always games like today when you’re not at your best and don’t defend well."

The Bavarians could have secured their sixth straight Bundesliga title this weekend, but results elsewhere left Bayern knowing they would have to wait another week before they are crowned champions.

Heynckes's side still have a comfortable 17 point lead at the top of the league table, while RB Leipzig bolstered their hopes of securing Champions League football next season with the victory on Sunday and are now just two points away from the top four.