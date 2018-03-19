Arsenal and Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit for Schalke starlet Max Meyer, with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via the Mirror) reporting that Barcelona have ended their interest in the attacking midfielder.

Meyer's contract at the Arena AufSchalke is set to expire in the summer and the Catalan giants were thought to be among a number of clubs interested in signing the 22-year-old on a free at the end of the season.

The news emerging from Spain is a boost to both Arsenal and Liverpool with both Premier League sides ready to swoop for his services in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to find a suitable replacement for both Philippe Coutinho and Emre Can - who looks certain to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Arsenal - who are considered favorites for Meyer's signature - look like they could lose Jack Wilshere, whose contract at the Emirates is set to expire in the summer, on a free with the England international yet to sign a contract extension with the Gunners.

Since making his debut for Schalke in 2013, Meyer has made 145 appearances for the Bundesliga side, scoring 17 goals. This season, the 22-year-old has made 20 league appearances without scoring a goal.

The Germany international has already rejected a number of improved contract offers from Die Königsblauen and sporting director Christian Heidel recently admitted that time is running out.

"If Max Meyer approaches us and says he wants to continue playing for Schalke, that's wonderful." Heidel told SportBild. "But we can't and won't wait for much longer."