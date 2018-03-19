Nemanja Matic Admits Jose Mourinho Is a 'Difficult' Coach to Play Under After Squad Criticism

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has admitted that Jose Mourinho is a very difficult coach to play under as a result of his desire to keep on winning.

The Serbian scored United's second against Brighton on the weekend as the Red Devils progressed to the FA Cup semis and was just one of three players - the other two being Romelu Lukaku and David de Gea - who was spared the boss' wrath following the win.

Having worked with the Portuguese tactician at Chelsea, Matic knows exactly what his manager expects and has urged his teammates to fall in line.

"It is very difficult to work with him because he always wants more and more," he explained after Saturday's win (H/T the Mail). "Even if you win the league he wants to win again next season. He is like this and the players need to be ready for that.

"He is special because he wants to win always. You can see when we lose a game he cannot accept that. Probably that's why he won more than 20 trophies in his life. Because at this high level, at Manchester United and where I used to play at Chelsea, the players need to be ready for that because the pressure is big."

United will have to get past Tottenham in the cup semis and then play either Chelsea or Southampton in the final. But according to Matic, FA Cup success will not make United's campaign a great one.

The Old Trafford side have very little hope of beating Manchester City to the Premier League title, while they have already exited the Champions League. The FA Cup is now their only avenue for silverware, yet that won't satisfy the Serbian.

"You have four competitions in the season. If you win one for me it is not enough, but you always have to do your best," he added.

"In the Premier League, when you are in the first four this is not perfect, but [it] is good to play for the Champions League next season. If you win the FA Cup, I cannot say it is a successful season, but it's a good season."