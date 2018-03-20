Arsenal Legend Urges Liverpool to Swoop for Spurs Ace With Cunning Reason Behind Claim

Ian Wright has urged Liverpool to poach Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld this summer - and help Arsenal end their rivals' north London dominance as a result.

The Gunners legend was speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday evening as he called on Jurgen Klopp to snap up the Belgium international, who is embroiled in a contract impasse with the Lilywhites over a new deal.

Arsenal have had to play second fiddle to Spurs over the past two-and-a-half seasons as Mauricio Pochettino's side have leapt above Arsene Wenger's men in the hunt for a top four spot in the Premier League.

And Wright has claimed that, by taking Alderweireld away from Tottenham, Liverpool could enhance their own title chances and give Arsenal a leg up as they bid to win back supremacy of the capital from their bitter rivals.

He said: “I’m just interested, I can’t wait to see Liverpool’s business in the summer. I’m so excited about that. I think they are a couple away, a couple away.

“They’ve got to get a goalkeeper, I think another centre-half. Toby Alderweireld, get him from Tottenham so he can weaken them and Arsenal can do a little bit more against them.”

Alderweireld was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday's media as the French heavyweights joined fellow European rivals Manchester United and Barcelona in the hunt for the 28-year-old.

Alderweireld only has 12 months to run on his current contract, but Spurs have the option to extend that deal by another year if they wish to do so.

However, activating that extension would also automatically add a £25m release clause fee in the defender's contract - a move that would allow him to leave on the cheap if an interested party stumped up that cash.

That has led to Tottenham holding talks with Alderweireld over fresh terms that are devoid of that buyout clause, but neither party can agree with the other over his salary demands.

Alderweireld have missed a huge portion of this season as he battles against a niggling hamstring injury and faces a race to be fit for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

