Man Utd Flop Memphis Depay Reveals the Reasons Behind His Failed Spell at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay has offered an explanation as to why he didn't set the world alight during his time at the club.

The Dutchman was signed by ex-boss Louis van Gaal in 2015 for £25m from PSV Eindhoven, but was sold by Jose Mourinho in January 2017 after failing to convince.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

In total Depay made 33 appearances for the Red Devils in the Premier League and only scored twice, which was a disappointing return for an individual who arrived with a big reputation from the Netherlands.

Speaking to Canal+, as quoted by MEN Sport, Depay explained: "I know how it works in football. I'm the one who gets all the punches. 'Memphis is crazy', 'Memphis does this...'

"I cannot be anyone else but Memphis. I tried that, and I was not happy with myself. Back in Manchester, I was not happy with myself.

. @Memphis Depay peut-il devenir le meilleur joueur du monde à Lyon ? 🌎 #CFC pic.twitter.com/K8hfPY6RvQ — Canal Football Club (@CanalFootClub) March 18, 2018

"How can I be a great football player when you're not happy with yourself? I looked in the mirror and I was not happy, I was sad. Now I'm happy to be myself."

Depay certainly has reason to be a lot happier now though - the 24-year-old has 13 goals and nine assists to his name in all competitions this season, and came on in the 90th minute at the weekend to score the winner against Marseille.

The much improved winger now has his sights set on becoming one of Europe's top players. He added: "Honestly, in terms of quality... nothing [is lacking to be the best in the world]. I'm not arrogant but I need to be more consistent perhaps.

"No, it's an easy answer. Alexandre Lacazette was the best in Lyon, but he had to go to Arsenal to become even better."