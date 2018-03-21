AC Milan Offered Financial Lifeline as Club Looks to Continue Resurgence Under Gennaro Gattuso

AC Milan have been offered additional financial support by U.S. private equity fund Elliott, according to reports.

The club's current owner Li Yonghong has been pumping money into the club, however received addition funding by Elliott in order to complete the purchase of the club. The same company then later also lent Milan €128m in order to help fund transfer fees, and repay bank debts the club found themselves in.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Now according to an unnamed source (via Reuters), Elliott's latest support appears to be aimed at preserving the club's value.





The value of Milan as a club has dropped dramatically in recent years. After being labelled as a European giant, they haven't featured in the UEFA Champions League since 2014, their last Serie A title came in the 2010-11 season and have since only won one piece of silverware - the Supercoppa Italiana in 2016.

However, since the additional funding in 2017, Milan have began rebuilding their club by making big money signings and have began climbing up the Serie A table in the hope of soon challenging for titles once again.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

They currently find themselves in sixth place in the league, and are quickly making up ground on those above them. With a mix of both young talent and experienced faces, many believe this Milan side need just a few extra pieces before they're ready to challenge the likes of Juventus in Serie A once again.

Gennaro Gattuso's side will look to finish their league campaign strongly with the hope of qualifying for next season's Champions League competition, and also have a chance to win silverware when they face league leaders Juventus in the final of the Coppa Italia.