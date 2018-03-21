Argentinian Starlet Lautaro Martinez Confirms Inter Move Is 'Nearly Complete' Following 1st Call-Up

Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez has revealed that he is on the verge of joining Serie A side Inter Milan.

The 20-year-old starlet, who's scored 10 goals in 14 appearances in Argentina's Superliga this season, has been picked up by Inter's radar and all seems to be set for him to complete a move to the San Siro.

JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

Martinez, now at Racing Club, could make his first appearance for Argentina this week, having received his first-ever call-up from Albiceleste boss Jorge Sampaoli, and he could also have his move to the Italian outfit signed off on after the international break.

"Everything is almost set," he told reporters on Tuesday (H/T Goal). "There are some final details to be worked out but when I come back to Argentina there will be a meeting with my agent and everything will be settled.

"I keep repeating though that right now my only thought is about Racing. I want to give 100 per cent for this club and help achieve our objectives.

[SELECCIONADOS] Los goleadores del fin de semana:

⚽ Lionel #Messi

⚽ Ángel Di María

⚽ Lautaro Martínez pic.twitter.com/XTTDv9h7ZB — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) March 19, 2018

"Everything happened very quickly. It came as a bit of a surprise [to receive the call-up]," he said.

"I worked very hard to get here and I'm happy I get to experience something I have always dreamed about. I can't wait to meet the whole group, not just Lionel Messi."

Martinez has also been likened to Manchester City star Sergio Aguero by former Inter and Argentina striker Hernan Crespo.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

"Coming to Inter isn't easy, he'll need to be helped and protected," Crespo warned. "Then hopefully he can show all of his qualities from the beginning, but it won't be a disaster if he needs a little time to settle in.

"He can play with Icardi, I don't think there will be any problems. He reminds me a little bit of Aguero in some ways, like with his low centre of gravity, but he's Lautaro Martinez."