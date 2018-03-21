'Be a Warrior!' Lionel Messi Receives Pre-World Cup Pep Talk From TV Star Oprah Winfrey

Barcelona's Lionel Messi has received a rather strange pep talk from none other than American TV and movie star Oprah Winfrey. The motivational speaker has offered her words of wisdom to the Barcelona forward in his quest to finally lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.

He's won everything there is to win in football, apart from an international honour with Argentina; and many claim that this is something that must be achieved in order to be considered the greatest of all time.

This could be Messi's final chance of managing that dream at the ripe age of 30, but Oprah is willing him on, telling him that it's well within his grasp:

"Messi, this message is for you." she began, talking to Argentine outlet Pronto.

"And this is the thing, you already know this in advance: You go deep, you go deep, and you find the strength inside yourself.





"And Messi: Be a warrior."

The interview, which was advertising Oprah's new film 'A Wrinkle in Time', was paired with co-star Reece Witherspoon, who admits that the five time Ballon d'Or winner is held in high regard in her household:

"Messi is my son's favourite player," Witherspoon said. "He has all his jerseys and everything."

So there you have it. If Argentina go on to win the World Cup, solidifying Messi's claim as the greatest of all time, we can all thank Oprah Winfrey for her inspirational words to the Flea - who may or may not even be aware of her pep talk.

The player himself has admitted that if Argentina flop this summer, he will retire from international duty, and the dream will be completely finished.