German Midfielder Enrages Liverpool Fans on Twitter With Latest Comments Regarding his Future

Emre Can's latest comments have left Liverpool fans infuriated, causing them to take to take to Twitter to voice their anger.

In an interview with Sport BILD, via Turkish Football, Can said: “I have the self confidence to say that my qualities are sufficient to play in a very big club next season.”





Can's comments have angered a number of Liverpool fans as he is not only suggesting that he is leaving at the end of the season, but that he does not believe Liverpool are a big club.

What may infuriate them even further is that the club have given him a platform to prove his ability. Now he is disrespecting that club with these recent comments, which definitely would not sit well with fans who have supported the German international; even at times when he has been in poor form.





The interview has led to a number of fans of the Merseyside club to take to twitter to voice their anger at the midfielder, some taking an extremely harsh approach:

Emre Can should never play for Liverpool again. — Callum Wright (@CallumWright__) March 21, 2018

Emre Can loves himself, stuck up unprofessional footballer. Hope you rot on Bayern or Juventus bench! #LFC — Anfield Effect ∗ (@AnfieldEffect) March 21, 2018

Some suggested that he is not even that important to the club anyway:

Emre Can as good as gone. Oh well. #LFC — Zac (@ZAC_AE) March 21, 2018

Emre Can wouldn’t be a big miss when he leaves, we can already tell he wants to since December. One of the most inconsistent players I’ve seen, could play well against City and then play awful at Swansea. Easily replaceable, enjoy the Juventus bench. — Samue (@VintageSalah) March 21, 2018

And others just seeing the funny side of the situation:

Hold on, I’m looking for an Emre Can replacement right now. pic.twitter.com/yTW3API1T5 — Paul (@Kolology) March 21, 2018

Can joined Liverpool in 2014 for a fee of £9.75m from Bayer Leverkusen. Since then he has made over 150 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals, including four this season.