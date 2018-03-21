German Midfielder Enrages Liverpool Fans on Twitter With Latest Comments Regarding his Future

Emre Can's latest comments have left Liverpool fans infuriated, causing them to take to take to Twitter to voice their anger. 

In an interview with Sport BILD, via Turkish Football, Can said: “I have the self confidence to say that my qualities are sufficient to play in a very big club next season.”


Can's comments have angered a number of Liverpool fans as he is not only suggesting that he is leaving at the end of the season, but that he does not believe Liverpool are a big club. 

What may infuriate them even further is that the club have given him a platform to prove his ability. Now he is disrespecting that club with these recent comments, which definitely would not sit well with fans who have supported the German international; even at times when he has been in poor form. 


The interview has led to a number of fans of the Merseyside club to take to twitter to voice their anger at the midfielder, some taking an extremely harsh approach:

Some suggested that he is not even that important to the club anyway:

And others just seeing the funny side of the situation:

Can joined Liverpool in 2014 for a fee of £9.75m from Bayer Leverkusen. Since then he has made over 150 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals, including four this season. 

