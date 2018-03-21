Jack Wilshere Gives Arsenal One More Chance to Up Contract Offer Amid Everton & West Ham Interest

Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has apparently given the Gunners one more opportunity to give him the contract offer he wants, or he'll leave the club at the end of the season.

Wilshere's contract is set to expire in the summer, with the club and the player appearing no closer to agreeing a new deal.

The Englishman's career has been blighted by injuries. However, he has bounced back this season, with the 26-year-old has appeared 31 times for the club, scoring twice. His form has even earned him a recall to England's squad for their upcoming friendlies against Netherlands and Italy.

Wilshere appears to be in no mood to mess around as his future at Arsenal still remains uncertain. According to the Sun, the English international has apparently told the Gunners that he will walk away this summer if they don't increase their current offer.





Arsenal have reportedly told the star that he must take a significant pay cut of his current £120,000-a-week salary.

The midfielder is reportedly attracting interest from clubs at home and abroad. Serie A duo Juventus and AC Milan have been linked, but perhaps more likely options are Premier League sides Everton and West Ham, who are both willing to offer Wilshere a bigger contract than he is currently on.

However, the Englishman is hoping that his recent displays will be enough to convince Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to step in on his contract talks, as the player wants to stay at the club where he has played at from the age of nine.





The Gunners' season is currently on pause as the international break takes place over the next week or so. Their next game will be at home against Stoke City in the league next Sunday.